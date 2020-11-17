OnePlus 9 to feature flat display with hole-punch design: Report

Beijing: Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is planning to launch OnePlus 9 in March and has claimed in a new report that the upcoming device is likely to feature a flat display with a single selfie camera housed inside a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner.

According to GizmoChina, a new render has revealed that the back panel of the OnePlus 9 is curved and it has a rectangle-shaped camera module. The camera housing has two large-sized lenses, a small-shaped camera and an LED flash.

The smartphone is also expected to carry support for the 120Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus 9 series is likely to include three smartphones, but it is now believed that the lineup includes only models namely, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro.

As per report, the model numbers LE2110, LE2117, and LE2119 is said to be associated with the OnePlus 9. The LE2120 and LE2127 model numbers could belong to the OnePlus 9 Pro.

The OnePlus 9 series is expected to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 875, AMOLED display with centered-punch hole, 144Hz refresh rate screen, IP68 rating, NFC, dual stereo speakers, and more.

The upcoming flagship from OnePlus may have 40W wireless charging in addition to the 65W wired charging.

In the third quarter in India, OnePlus grew at 104 per cent YoY.

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro accounted for 16 per cent of its Q3 shipments. OnePlus contributed three fourths of all 5G shipments in Q3 2020.