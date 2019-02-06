हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Oppo K1 India launch

Oppo K1 launched in India: Price, specs, availability and more

K1 would be available on Flipkart from February 12 in piano black and astral blue colour variants.



New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Oppo on Wednesday launched the K1 smartphone in India priced at Rs 16,990.



Oppo has tweeted:

The phone comes with a 6.41-inch screen with AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch, 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, expandable upto 256GB and in-display fingerprint scanner. Under the hood the phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset.

The smartphone features a 25MP front camera and a 16MP + 2MP dual rear camera with AI capabilities.

It houses a 3,600 mAh battery and runs ColorOS 5.2 -- Oppo`s operating system (OS) based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

 

Tags:
Oppo K1 India launchOppo K1 priceOppo K1 specsOppo K1 flipkart
