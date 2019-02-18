Realme 2 Pro gets price cut in India

New Delhi: Online focused smartphone maker Realme has slashed the price of the Realme 2 Pro in India.

Realme 2 Pro was launched in India in September last year in three variants – 4GB RAM + 64GB memory, priced at Rs 13,990; 6GB RAM + 64GB memory, priced at Rs 15,990 and 8GB RAM + 128GB memory, priced at Rs 17,990.

The base variant of the phone has got a Rs 1,000 price cut and will now be available at Rs 12,990 while the 6GB RAM + 64GB variant will come at Rs 14,990. The top end variant of the phone has not got any price cut.

The Realme 2 Pro comes with a 6.3 inch FHD+ Dewdrop Full Screen. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Snapdragon 660 AIE processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 3500 mAh battery. It houses a 16+2MP AI dual rear camera and a 16MP front camera. The Realme 2 Pro comes in Ice Lake, Black Sea, and Blue Ocean variants.

Born as OPPO's sub-brand, Realme is now an independent brand. In July last year, the company had announced that it is separating from OPPO to become a distinct entity and will be headed by Sky Li, former senior executive and head of OPPO India.