Realme X at Rs 16,999 goes on sale in India today

Realme X

Realme X comes with a 6.53-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels at a pixel density of 394 pixels per inch (ppi) and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

New Delhi: The much awaited Realme X will be available for sale in India on Wednesday. The phone, priced at Rs 16,999 will go on sale at 12 PM both Flipkart and Realme website,  CEO Madhav Sheth has tweeted.

The company's CEO Madhav Sheth has also changed his Twitter name to "Madhav X".

The phone comes with a 6.53-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels at a pixel density of 394 pixels per inch (ppi) and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

The device is powered by a 2.2 MHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor that features 2 cores clocked at 2.2GHz and 6 cores clocked at 1.7GHz and runs ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie .

It runs Android 9 Pie and is powered by a 3,765mAh battery. The Realme X supports VOOC fast charging.

The smartphone houses a 48MP primary camera and a second 5MP camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 16MP camera on the front for selfies.

