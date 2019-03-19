Redmi Go launched in India: Price, specs and availability

New Delhi: Chinese handset maker Xiaomi on Tuesday launched its cheapest smartphone ever –the Redmi Go.

Priced at Rs 4,499, the phone will go on fits sale at 12 noon on 22nd March. It will be available exclusively mi.com, Flipkart and Mi Home. The phone will be available in Blue and black colour options.

The 5 inch HD display phone has an 8MP Rear camera with LED Flash and a 5MP Selfie camera. Under the hood the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor.

The Phone runs Android Oreo (Go Edition) OS that Xiaomi says, supports the ‘lite’ versions of many popular games and apps. It houses a 3000mAh Battery.

Featuring 20+ regional languages, a 2+1 card slot, Google assistant in Hindi & dedicated expandable storage, the Redmi Go is tailor-made for India, Xiaomi said.

Last month Xiaomi expanded the Redmi Note line-up by launching Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7. Both phones were launched in the affordable segment with the Redmi Note 7 Pro priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant while the Redmi Note 7 has been priced at for Rs 9,999 for the 3GB+32GB variant and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant.