Reliance Jio offers benefits worth Rs 9,300 on OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro

New Delhi: Reliance Jio has announced a host of offers worth upto Rs 9,300 on the upcoming OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro in India

Jio said that it is bringing for its customers a unique Jio-OnePlus 7 Series ‘Beyond Speed Offer’ to deliver significant value to all OnePlus 7 as well as OnePlus 7 Pro and Jio users.

The OnePlus 7 Series is set to launch at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre tomorrow.

Under the offer will Jio will provide an instant cashback of Rs 5,400 on the first prepaid recharge of Rs 299. Those availing the offer will get the cashback in the form of 36 vouchers worth Rs 150 each in MyJio app. Customers can redeem these vouchers on subsequent recharges of Rs 299 thereby availing the benefits of the plan at an effective price of Rs 149 only.

The plan will entitle them to 3GB of 4G data per day for a period of 28 days with unlimited voice calls, SMS and access to Jio’s exclusive apps like JioTV, JioCimena, JioNews and others.

The offer also entails additional partner benefits worth Rs 3,900 as follows: -

Zoomcar: Up to Rs 2000 or 20% off whichever is lower

EaseMyTrip: Rs 1550 off on Flight Tickets, Hotel Bookings; and 15% off on Bus Bookings

Chumbak: Rs 350 off on minimum spends of Rs 1699

The Jio Beyond Speed Offer is available for both existing and new Jio subscribers who purchase the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro from May 19, 2019 onwards. Customers can avail the offer with the first prepaid recharge of Rs 299 at on jio.com, Reliance Digital stores, MyJio Stores, Jio retailers and the MyJio app.

The cashback vouchers can be redeemed for subsequent recharges of Rs 299 performed only through the MyJio app.