Reliance Jio offers Rs 2,200 instant cashback, 100 GB additional data on Xiaomi Redmi Go

New Delhi: Reliance Jio on Friday announced that it is offering Rs 2,200 instant cashback and 100 GB of additional data on the newly announced Xiaomi Redmi Go.

“The Jio-Redmi Go Offer is designed to deliver disproportionate value to millions of Indians who are seeking an affordable touch screen smartphone digital life experience.”

The Rs 2200 instant cashback and 100 GB additional data on Xiaomi Redmi Go device is applicable on recharge of Rs 198 and Rs 299. The Cashback of Rs 2200 shall be credited in the form of 44 discount coupons of Rs 50 each, in the MyJio App of an eligible subscriber.

These vouchers can be redeemed for subsequent eligible recharges of Rs 198 and Rs 299 only. With use of cashback voucher in subsequent recharge, Rs 198 recharge will be available for Rs 148 only. Simultaneously users can enjoy the Rs 299 recharge for effectively Rs 249 only.

The additional 100GB Data will be received by subscribers in form of additional data coupons of 10GB each, which can be availed upon performing maximum ten (10) subsequent Recharges within the entitlement period, Jio said.

The Redmi Go was launched in India this week and is set to go on sale starting March 22 across the country.

Priced at Rs 4,499, the Redmi Go will be available exclusively mi.com, Flipkart and Mi Home. The phone will be available in Blue and black colour options.

The 5 inch HD display phone has an 8MP Rear camera with LED Flash and a 5MP Selfie camera. Under the hood the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor. The Phone runs Android Oreo (Go Edition) OS that Xiaomi says, supports the ‘lite’ versions of many popular games and apps. It houses a 3000mAh Battery.