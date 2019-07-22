close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Fold passes all tests, may launch soon

Earlier, Samsung Display Vice President Kim Seong-cheol confirmed that the Galaxy Fold's problems have been fixed and it is ready to hit the market, news portal Gizchina reported.

Samsung Galaxy Fold passes all tests, may launch soon

Seoul: Now that South Korean tech giant Samsung's much-awaited foldable smartphone -- the 'Galaxy Fold' -- has passed the final round of tests with "flying colours", the company may soon announce its release date.

Earlier, Samsung Display Vice President Kim Seong-cheol confirmed that the Galaxy Fold's problems have been fixed and it is ready to hit the market, news portal Gizchina reported.

The smartphone was originally set to release on April 26 but the manufacturer indefinitely delayed the device after multiple review units experienced display issues and is now expected to launch in August along with the upcoming Note 10 series phones.

The device features a 7.3-inch primary flexible AMOLED display and a secondary 4.6-inch screen on the cover of the phone.

The premium smartphone comes backed by a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage.

On the rear, it packs a 16MP + 12MP + 12MP triple rear camera set-up. The device also sports a 10MP camera on the front for selfies.

Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy Fold include WiFi, GPS, and USB Type-C.

Tags:
SamsungSamsung Galaxy FoldSamsung India
Next
Story

Why are Xiaomi's Redmi K20, K20 pro so expensive? Manu Kumar Jain explains in open letter

Must Watch

PT1H9M35S

India's Ambitious Moon Mission Chandrayaan 2 Lifts Off successfully