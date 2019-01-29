हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 launched in India: Price, specs, availability and more

The devices will be available on Amazon India as well as on Samsung store starting February 5 from 12 noon.

New Delhi: South Korean electronic manufacturer Samsung has launched the much anticipated Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 smartphones to rival Xiaomi's budget Redmi series.

Galaxy M10 is priced at Rs 8,990 for the 3GB+32GB variant and Rs 7,990 for the 2GB+16GB. Galaxy M20 will be priced at Rs 12,990 for the 4GB+64GB variant, while the 3GB+32GB variant will cost Rs 10,990.

The devices will be available on Amazon India as well as on Samsung store starting February 5 from 12 noon.

Samsung India has tweeted:

Galaxy M20 comes with a FHD+ 6.3-inch FHD+ infinity-V display, while Galaxy M10 has a HD 6.2-inch HD+ screen. The phones are powered by Samsung's latest Exynos 7904 octa-core processor.

Both the devices come with Widevine L1 certification for seamless HD content streaming via popular apps. A big 5000mAh battery powers the Galaxy M20 while the  M10 features 3400 mAh battery.

As part of the launch offer, users can get 4GB data per day for 10 months. “With this offer, Reliance Jio consumers are effectively getting the M10 2/16GB variant worth Rs 7990 at a net effective price of Rs 4990,” Samsung said.

There's type-C fast-charging with a 15W in-box charger.

 

