Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M10, M20 to be launched in India today: All you want to know

Galaxy M20 will house a massive 5,000mAh battery while M10 will house a 3,500mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M10, M20 to be launched in India today: All you want to know
File Photo

New Delhi: Samsung will launch two industry-first Galaxy `M` smartphone range –M10 and M20 –in India on Monday.

Media reports say that the launch has been schedule for 6pm today. The company had earlier mentioned that both the phones will be available on Amazon.in from March 5. The M series will also be available on Samsung`s online store.

Samsung India has tweeted

Earlier an IANS report had said that the M10 will start at Rs 7,990 and M20 will be priced at Rs 10,990.

The first-ever M series smartphones with features like Infinity V display and massive battery power are being manufactured for the millennials at Samsung`s facility in Noida -- the world`s largest mobile phone factory. The new range comes with powerful display, camera, battery and a processor.

Galaxy M20 will house a massive 5,000mAh battery while M10 will house a 3,500mAh battery.

With IANS Inputs
 

SamsungSamsung Galaxy M smartphonesSamsung Galaxy M smartphones IndiaSamsung Galaxy M10Samsung Galaxy M20
