Samsung Galaxy Note 10 gets a whopping Rs 25,000 price cut – Here are the details

New Delhi: Those looking to buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 may find yet another reason to do so this festive season, for the company has slashed the price of the mobile phone massively across retail stores.

As per media reports, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has received a massive Rs 25,000. The rate is specific to offline retail channels.

Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is available on the company's official website at Rs 57,100.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 was launched in India last year. It features a 6.3-inch AMOLED screen with Infinity O Display, FHD+ resolution. The phone houses Triple Rear Cameras - 16MP (Ultra wide) + 12MP (Dual Aperture - F 1.5/2.4)+ 12MP (Telephoto) with flash and a 10MP front camera. It comes in 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage option. The Dual SIM phone runs Android Pie v9.0 operating system.

Under the hood the phone has a 2.7GHz Exynos 9825 octa core processor. It has 3500mAH lithium-ion battery, fast charging with 25W charger. The phone also has ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, bluetooth enabled air actions for S Pen.