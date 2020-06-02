Samsung launches affordable Galaxy M11, M01 smartphones in India

Gurugram: Samsung on Tuesday launched two new smartphones, Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01, with powerful batteries under Rs 15,000 in India.

Galaxy M11 comes in two variants. The 3GB+32GB will be priced at Rs 10,999 while the higher 4GB+64GB variant will be available for Rs 12,999.

Galaxy M11 will be available in metallic blue, black and violet colours.

Priced at Rs 8,999, the Galaxy M01 smartphone will come in one 3GB+32GB variant, in black, blue and red colours.

Galaxy M11 and M01 will be available across all Samsung offline stores as well as on Samsung.com and e-commerce portals such as Amazon.in and Flipkart starting Tuesday, the company said in a statement.

While Galaxy M11 comes with best-in-class Infinity-O display and 5000mAh battery, Galaxy M01 houses 4000mAh battery, Infinity V display and dual camera.

"With the launch of Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01, we are delighted to take the legacy forward to the next level. The new proposition offers unprecedented style and experience to our aspirational Gen Z and millennial consumers, while delivering the best of everything in their device," said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Galaxy M11 comes with a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O display, 15W fast charger and features a rear fingerprint scanner for device security. The storage is expandable to 512GB via a Micro-SD card.

The triple rear camera on Galaxy M11 has 13MP main sensor, 5MP ultra-wide camera with 115 degree field of view and a dedicated 2MP depth camera with Live Focus feature. The device sports an 8MP front camera for bright selfies.

M11 comes has ‘Alive Keyboard' feature, a ‘Make for India' innovation that allows users to chat effortlessly using intelligent keyboard suggestions in multiple Indian languages including Hindi, Marathi and Telugu.

Galaxy M01 comes with 5.7-inch HD+ Infinity-V display and a 13/2 MP dual rear camera for taking clear photos. The device has a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies.

Galaxy M01 comes with face unlock feature and its storage is expandable to 512GB via Micro SD.

Both smartphones come with Dolby ATMOS technology that gives a surround sound experience for users.