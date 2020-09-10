Samsung launches Galaxy M51 with 7000mAh battery, 64MP quad camera –Price, availability and more

New Delhi: Samsung expanded its Galaxy 'M' series range in India by launching the M51 on Thursday.

The phone comes with with Snapdragon 730G processor along with a mammoth 7000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M51 price, variants and offers

Galaxy M51 is priced at Rs 24,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant and Rs 26,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. The smartphone will be available on Amazon.in, Samsung.com and select retail stores on September 18.

There will be a limited-period introductory offer from September 18 to September 20 on Amazon.in.

Potential customers using HDFC credit and debit cards would get up to Rs 2,000 instant cashback on both EMI and non-EMI transactions when they purchase the Galaxy M51.

Samsung Galaxy M51 features

Galaxy M51 also comes with an in-box Type C 25W superfast charger that aims to recharge the 7000mAh battery in less than two hours. This is also India's first ever smartphone with 7000mAh battery and is equipped to last two days.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch sAMOLED Plus Infinity-O display and it is powered by Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Galaxy M51 sports a a quad rear camera setup featuring India’s leading 64MP ‘Intelli Cam’ coupled with f/1.8 aperture and 0.8 um pixel size. The phone’s Single Take camera feature takes video and shoots stills - all in one go, just at the press of a single button.

Single Take gives you up to 10 outputs, of which 6 are static and 3 are videos. The six static output that Single Take churns include –the original image shot with the powerful 64MP ‘Intelli Cam’ lens Sony IMX 682 sensor, AI detected ‘Best Moment Selection’, one still image with Samsung Camera Filter, a black and white picture, one AI Smart Crop photo, a single frame picture.