Samsung launches new variant of Galaxy A21s smartphone

New Delhi: Samsung on Thursday announced a new variant of Galaxy A21s smartphone (6GB+128GB variant) in India for Rs 17,499.

Customers can also avail cashback offer of Rs 750 when purchasing opting for EMI transactions on their ICICI Bank debit or credit cards.

Alternatively, customers can also avail attractive zero down payment offers on all Galaxy A21s variants. The ICICI cashback offer is a limited period offer valid till October 16, the company said in a statement.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Infinity-O display with 20:9 aspect ratio.

The device is powered by the latest Exynos 850 chipset paired with 4GB or 6GB RAM with upto 128GB of internal storage and an expandable memory of up to 512GB.

The smartphone sports a quad-camera setup on the rear. It includes a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor neatly positioned in a rectangular camera module.

For selfie lovers, Samsung A21s comes with a 13 MP front sensor. The device is backed with a 15W fast-charging support.