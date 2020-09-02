Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Fold 2 foldable smartphone – Price, pre-bookings, availability and more

New Delhi: Samsung has introduced the much awaited foldable device called Galaxy Z Fold 2 that sports a 6.2-inch cover screen and a 7.6-inch main screen when unfolded.

The 6.2-inch Infinity-O Cover Screen provides lets you check email, look up directions, or even watch your favorite content without needing to unfold your device every time and when unfolded, it gives you a massive 7.6-inch Main Screen.

Samsung is offering an online tool to customize your Galaxy Z Fold 2 with four distinct Hideaway Hinge colors – Metallic Silver, Metallic Gold, Metallic Red, and Metallic Blue.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 camera also offers flagship-level camera quality and control. With Pro Video mode, Single Take, Bright Night and Night Mode, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 helps you capture the moment in stunning quality.

Key Specs

Display: 7.6 inch main screen with QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display (22.5:18) Infinity Flex Display (2208 x 1768), 373ppi



6.2 inch HD+ Super AMOLED Display (25:9), 2260 x 816, 386ppi



10MP Selfie Camera: F2.2, Pixel size: 1.22μm, FOV: 80˚



Rear Triple Camera



7nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor (3.09GHz + 2.40GHz+ 1.80GHz)



4500mAh (typical) dual battery



Android 10 OS



Fast Charging compatible on wired and wireless



One eSIM and one Nano SIM slot

Price, pre-bookings, availability

Galaxy Z Fold2 will be available in two memory variants -- 12GB RAM+512GB and 12GB RAM+256GB internal storage – beginning with select markets at a starting price of $1,999, Samsung said in a statement.

The Galaxy Z Fold2 will be available in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze, in around 40 markets including the U.S. and Korea, on September 18, 2020, with pre-orders from September 1, 2020 starting with select markets including the U.S. and Europe. Customized options will be available for users on Samsung.com in select markets24 with four distinct colors for the hinge: Metallic Silver, Metallic Gold, Metallic Red and Metallic Blue.

The Galaxy Z Fold2 Thom Browne Edition will be available for pre-order beginning September 1, 2020 in select markets with general availability on September 25.