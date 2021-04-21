हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COAI

Scam Alert! Viral message on social media offering free internet could be a scam

The message falsely claims that the Government has promised 100 million users free recharge plans for online education. 

Scam Alert! Viral message on social media offering free internet could be a scam

A fake message doing rounds on social media offering free internet is likely to be a scam. To protect their users from falling into the trap, telecom companies are now issuing a public advisory, warning users that such messages promising free recharge plans for online education floating on social media could possibly steal their personal data.  

In a statement, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) said, “It has been brought to our notice that fake messages are being circulated by people on social media platforms with fraudulent intentions.” 

The telecom organisation noted that the message falsely claims that the Government has promised 100 million users free recharge plans for online education. “It encourages people to click on a link to avail the free offer,” COAI added in its statement. 

COAI further warned all telecom users and urged them not to click on any malicious links that could steal their data from their smartphones or computers. “We want to caution the public about this scam. If you get such a message, DO NOT click on the Link as it could lead to data and information theft from the mobile device, and can have other serious consequences.” 

The industry body further urged users to break the chain by not forwarding these messages to any of their friends or relatives. “By simply deleting and not forwarding such message, we can together fight this menace and save others from getting cheated,” it added in its statement.

