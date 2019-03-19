हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Transsion Holdings

TECNO launches its 1st Android 9 phone in India

The smartphone comes with a one-time screen replacement, 100-days free replacement and one-month extended warranty.

TECNO launches its 1st Android 9 phone in India

New Delhi: Hong Kong-based TRANSSION Holdings' subsidiary TECNO Mobile on Monday launched its first Android 9 Pie enabled "CAMON iSKY3" smartphone in India for Rs 8,599.

Equipped with the "Hi operating system (HiOS) 4.6" based on Android Pie, the offline-specific smartphone comes with a 6.2-inch notched display, Artificial Intelligence (AI) 8MP selfie camera as well as a 13MP+2MP AI dual rear camera setup.

The OS used on the phone includes features like smart panel to organise and navigate to multiple apps, intuitive navigation and digital well-being feature.

"'CAMON iSKY 3' is an AI-power packed device designed to cater to the tech savvy youth who want a smartphone that is faster, smarter, cameras that can shoot in any light, battery running longer and loaded with latest innovations," said Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India.

With AI Face Unlock feature and fingerprint sensor, the "CAMON iSKY 3" allow supports one step switching between two SIM cards.

The smartphone comes with a one-time screen replacement, 100-days free replacement and one-month extended warranty, the company added.

 

Tags:
Transsion HoldingsTecno MobileTECNO CAMON iSKY3
Next
Story

Honor's 10 Lite launched in new storage variant

Must Watch

Watch Debate: 2019 Election battle, Is it Parivar Vs Chowkidar?