TECNO launches its 1st Android 9 phone in India

New Delhi: Hong Kong-based TRANSSION Holdings' subsidiary TECNO Mobile on Monday launched its first Android 9 Pie enabled "CAMON iSKY3" smartphone in India for Rs 8,599.

Equipped with the "Hi operating system (HiOS) 4.6" based on Android Pie, the offline-specific smartphone comes with a 6.2-inch notched display, Artificial Intelligence (AI) 8MP selfie camera as well as a 13MP+2MP AI dual rear camera setup.

The OS used on the phone includes features like smart panel to organise and navigate to multiple apps, intuitive navigation and digital well-being feature.

"'CAMON iSKY 3' is an AI-power packed device designed to cater to the tech savvy youth who want a smartphone that is faster, smarter, cameras that can shoot in any light, battery running longer and loaded with latest innovations," said Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India.

With AI Face Unlock feature and fingerprint sensor, the "CAMON iSKY 3" allow supports one step switching between two SIM cards.

The smartphone comes with a one-time screen replacement, 100-days free replacement and one-month extended warranty, the company added.