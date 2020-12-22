Vivo X60 series launching on December 29: Here's all we know

New Delhi: Chinese mobile manufacturer Vivo is all set to launch its flagship smartphone Vivo X60 series by the end week of this year.

As per our associate website bgr.in Vivo X60 series will be launched on December 29. Vivo will be launching three smartphones in the X60 series --Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro and Vivo X60 Pro +. The company has also shared a promo of this series, flaunting the design of the smartphone.

Vivo X60 line up will get second-generation micro-gimbal stabilization, to be provided by ZEISS optics. While the camera specifications of Vivo X60 and X60 Pro have been leaked, no information has been revealed about the camera specifications of the X60 Pro Plus smartphone.

According to reports, X60 is getting triple rear camera setup while X60 Pro will house quad rear camera setup. According to Leaks, the X60 will be offered with a 48MP camera, 13MP ultrawide, and 13MP portrait lens. The same configuration will also be available in the Pro variant, though 8MP periscope zoom lens will be increased.

Vivo may also launch its X60 smartphone in two storage options --one with 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and the other with 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage option. The smartphone is expected to be launched in three color options - blue gradient, black, and shimmer. On the other hand, the company may launch its Pro variants in only one variant --12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. This smartphone may come in two colors Blue Gradient and Black.

Both smartphones may feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz housing Samsung's new Exynos 1080 processor. The company may provide 4300 mAh battery in the X60, while the Pro variant may get 4200 mAh battery. X60 plus variant may be launched with Snapdragon 888 processor and camera setup.