Xiaomi announces temporary price cut of upto Rs 2,500 on Redmi 6 series

New Delhi: Chinese handset maker Xiaomi has announced a temporary price of upto Rs 2,500 on Redmi 6 series of smartphones.

The phones at the said discounted rates will be available at official Xiaomi e-store, Amazon.in and Flipkart between February 6 and February 8.

After the price cut, here are the new rates

Redmi 6 Pro 4GB RAM + 64GB: Rs 10,999

Redmi 6 Pro 3GB RAM + 32GB: Rs 8,999

Redmi 6A 2GB RAM + 32GB storage: Rs 6,499

Redmi 6 3GB RAM + 64GB: Rs 8.499

Company's global VP Manu Kumar Jain has tweeted that users can get up to Rs 2,500 on Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 and Redmi 6pro.

Prices like never before! Great discounts up to Rs 2,500 on your favourite Redmi 6 series: #Redmi6A, #Redmi6 and #Redmi6pro! Offers start tonight. Hurry, limited period offers pic.twitter.com/QHRoClD2Wc — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) February 5, 2019

Redmi 6A, the successor to Redmi 5A, comes with 5.45-inch 18:9 full screen display with an HD+ resolution. It sports Helio A22 chip and a 13MP rear camera. Redmi 6A is available in two variants 2GB RAM + 16GB storage and 2GB RAM + 32GB storage.

Xiaomi's Redmi 6 Pro comes in 3GB RAM + 32GB and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage options. The phone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and has an AI dual camera along with 4,000mAh battery to deliver a two-day battery life, the company claimed. Redmi 6 Pro with AI dual camera and two-day battery. The device has 12MP + 5MP dual rear cameras and 19:9 full screen display with FHD+ resolution.

Redmi 6 has 3GB RAM + 32GB and 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variants. Redmi 6 sports Helio P22 chipset with 12nm processor, which consumes about 48 per cent lesser power than comparable 28nm chipsets. Redmi 6 comes with a 5.45-inch 18:9 full screen HD+ display. It has a polycarbonate back panel with the feel of brushed metal surface and has an arc design.