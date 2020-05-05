Xiaomi Mi 10 coming to India on May 8

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has confirmed that its much awaited smartphone Mi 10 will be coming to India on May 8.

"Mi fans, it is almost here. Star-struck. The #Mi10 is coming in just 3 days. I have been using this incredible 108MP phone and I can tell you that you would not have seen a phone so fast and electric," Manu Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi and Managing Director, Xiaomi India, said in a tweet.

Mi fans, it's almost here.

The #Mi10 is coming in just 3 days. I have been using this incredible #108MP phone and I can tell you that you wouldn't have seen a phone so fast and electric RT with an emoji using #108MPIsHere to show your excitement.#Xiaomi pic.twitter.com/IxFnVFr3jY — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) May 5, 2020

Xiaomi Mi 10 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ curved AMOLED display with a punch-hole on the top-left corner. The screen also supports a 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch response rate.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with Adreno 650 GPU and X55 modem.

The smartphone houses a massive 4,780 mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

The Mi 10 houses a 108MP camera with a 1/1.33-inch sensor along with OIS, the second camera is a 13MP ultra-wide camera with 123-degree FOV. The other cameras include a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera of the device is 20MP and is placed in the punch-hole cutout.

The device, earlier supposed to be launched on March 31, got postponed following the government’s order of lockdown to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.