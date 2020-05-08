हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi 10 to be launched in India today: Check out price, Specifications

The smartphone was launched in China in February and was set to arrive in India in March.

Xiaomi Mi 10 to be launched in India today: Check out price, Specifications

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is all set to launch its flagship smartphone Mi 10 in India on Friday.

The device, earlier supposed to be launched on March 31, got postponed following the government’s order of lockdown to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Xiaomi's Global VP and CEO Manu Kumar Jain has tweeted

Xiaomi Mi 10 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ curved AMOLED display with a punch-hole on the top-left corner. The screen also supports a 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch response rate.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with Adreno 650 GPU and X55 modem.

The smartphone houses a massive 4,780 mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

The Mi 10 houses a 108MP camera with a 1/1.33-inch sensor along with OIS, the second camera is a 13MP ultra-wide camera with 123-degree FOV. The other cameras include a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera of the device is 20MP and is placed in the punch-hole cutout.

In China, the smartphone was launched in three variants - 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant for CNY 3999 (Rs 41,000 approx), an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant priced at CNY 4299 (Rs 44,000 approx) and the top-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage priced at CNY 4699 (Rs 48,000 approx).

Xiaomi Mi 10
Xiaomi Mi 10 coming to India on May 8
