Xiaomi Redmi 9, Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C full specifications leaked ahead of India launch

New Delhi: The Xiaomi Redmi 9 has been in the rumor mill for quite some time now, and now Xiaomi is soon expected to launch it in India. Tech website BGR has got all the informaton of the upcoming Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C, and Redmi 9.

A known tipster has claimed that Xiaomi will launch three budget phones in India, which will be called Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C, and Redmi 9. Its rival Realme has already launched a couple of products to cover multiple price points under Rs 15,000.

Phones like Xiaomi Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A were launched back in October and September 2019. These devices offer quite outdated specifications, which is why Xiaomi is soon expected to launch new budget phones to give tough competition to its rivals. Now, let’s take a look at what the upcoming Xiaomi Redmi Redmi 9, Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C would offer you.

Redmi 9: Specifications (leaked)

As per the image shared by tipster Sudhanshu, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 could launch in India with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ IPS display. It is said to pack a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, similar to the Realme C3, and the recently launched Realme Narzo 10A. It will reportedly be accompanied by 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The company is likely to give an option to expand the internal storage by up to 512GB via a microSD card.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Redmi 9 could feature a quad rear camera setup. This setup is said to include a 13-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front could be a 5-megapixel shooter. It is also expected to have a 5,000mAh battery, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an IR blaster. It will likely sport a fingerprint scanner on the phone.

Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C: Specifications (leaked)

The Redmi 9C is said to launch in India with a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC. It will be paired with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage. The entry-level phone is said to offer a 6.53-inch HD+IPS display and a combination of 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel rear camera sensors. For selfies, there could be a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The rest of the features of the Xiaomi Redmi 9C are the same as the Redmi 9.

The Redmi 9C will share the specs sheet with Redmi 9A. The only difference between the two phones will reportedly be in the camera department and storage. The image claims that the Redmi 9A will have a single 13-megapixel rear camera instead of two cameras. The Xiaomi Redmi 9A will reportedly be launched in India with a 32GB storage variant with 3GB RAM. Xiaomi is yet to confirm the India launch details of the Redmi 9, Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C phones. But, the tipster says that devices will be launched “globally as well as in India” soon.

