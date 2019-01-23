Xiaomi's showcases double foldable smartphone – Check out video

New Delhi: With foldable mobile seemingly becoming the next big thing in smartphones market, Xiaomi is in no mood to miss the bus.

The Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that it is working on foldable smartphone and the device will arrive later this year.

Xiaomi's president, Lin Bin, has given a glimpse of the "double folding smartphone" by showing a prototype. As the name suggests, the foldable smartphone can be folded from both the edges and looks quite fascinating in its primary looks.

Xiaomi's global spokesperson Donovan Sung has tweeted the double foldable smartphone prototype.

Double the folding, double the fun https://t.co/YRcyVB3gmq — Donovan Sung (@donovansung) January 23, 2019

Players like Huawei, LG, Motorola and Apple have already secured patents on foldable devices.

South Korean giant Samsung infact showcased a real one in November when Justin Dennison, Senior Vice President of Mobile Marketing, took out a foldable smartphone from his jacket at a New York event. The smartphone would fold inward and sport a 7.4-inch screen when unfolded and have a 4.6-inch display like a regular smartphone when folded.

Microsoft and LG have alo hinted at launching a foldable smartphone. LG has applied for three brand name registrations -- "Flex", "Foldi" and "Duplex" -- at the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO).