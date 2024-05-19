AAP Protest: ITO Metro Station Entry and Exit Closed; Check Delhi Traffic Police Advisory

In response to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's call for a protest march at the BJP headquarters, the Delhi Metro has shut down entry and exit at the ITO Metro station. This measure, announced by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) via Twitter on Sunday, will remain in effect until further notice.

Simultaneously, the Delhi Police have invoked Section 144 of the CrPC around the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters, deploying a substantial police presence, including paramilitary forces. This action is due to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) not having obtained permission for the protest.

Delhi Traffic Police Advisory

The Delhi Traffic Police have also issued a traffic advisory, warning of heavy congestion on DDU Marg, IP Marg, Minto Road, and Vikas Marg. The advisory states, "Traffic will remain heavy at DDU Marg, IP Marg, Minto Road and Vikas Marg. DDU Marg may be closed for traffic movement between 11.00 am to 2.00 pm. Kindly avoid these roads and plan your journey accordingly," as posted on their official X account.

A senior police officer confirmed that extensive police personnel have been deployed, and the area has been barricaded to manage the situation.