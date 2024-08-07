Air India, Vistara, IndiGo Resume Scheduled Flights To Dhaka

Air India, Vistara, IndiGo Flights To Dhaka: Air India will operate its scheduled flights from Delhi to Dhaka on Wednesday, according to sources. Vistara and IndiGo will also operate their scheduled flights on Wednesday to Dhaka, which is witnessing a volatile situation amid protests. On Tuesday, Air India operated a chartered flight to Dhaka and brought 205 people, including six infants, to New Delhi on Wednesday morning.

IndiGo also operated a special flight from Dhaka to India. IndiGo's special flight flew from Dhaka to Kolkata on Tuesday to bring back Indian nationals from Bangladesh, the airline said in a statement. A source in the know said the IndiGo special flight carried more than 200 passengers from Dhaka to Kolkata.

"Following the temporary closure of Dhaka airport, IndiGo operated a special flight 6E 8503 from Dhaka to Kolkata on August 06, 2024. This flight was conducted to bring back Indian nationals from Bangladesh," the airline said in the statement.

The carrier also said normal flight operations between India and Dhaka are scheduled to resume on Wednesday and it has contacted all affected customers, providing updates and offering alternative travel arrangements.

Bangladesh has been witness to dramatic developments in the last couple of days. Sheikh Hasina, who ruled the country with an iron fist for 15 years, resigned as prime minister on Monday following massive protests that initially began as an agitation against a job quota scheme but weeks later morphed into a mass movement demanding her ouster from power.

Sources said Air India will operate its scheduled two daily flights from Delhi to Dhaka on Wednesday. Vistara and IndiGo will operate scheduled services to the Bangladesh capital from Wednesday, the sources said.

As per schedule, Vistara operates daily flights from Mumbai and three weekly services from Delhi to Dhaka. Both Vistara and IndiGo had cancelled their Tuesday flights to the Bangladesh capital.

Normally, IndiGo operates one daily flight from Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai to Dhaka, and two daily services to the Bangladesh capital from Kolkata.

(Inputs- PTI)