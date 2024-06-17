Advertisement
Another Drink And Drive Disaster; Engineering Student Rams Car Into Footpath Dwellers; 2 Dead, 7 Injured

Two women were crushed to death on Monday after a car allegedly driven by a drunk engineering student in Dighori area of Nagpur ploughed into a group of people sleeping on a footpath.

 

|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2024, 08:48 PM IST|Source: PTI
Two women were crushed to death on Monday after a car allegedly driven by a drunk engineering student in Dighori area of Nagpur ploughed into a group of people sleeping on a footpath, a police official said.
Seven persons, including four children, were injured in the accident that took place at 12:40am, the Wathoda police station official added. "The victims are part of a family that sells toys and lives on the footpath. The Hyundai Verna driver Bhushan Lanjewar, along with five other occupants, all of whom were inebriated, fled the scene. Lanjewar was held later on the basis of CCTV footage," the official said. The official identified the deceased as Kantibai Gajod Bagdiya (42) and Sitaram Babulal Bagdiya (30), while the injured include Kavita Sitaram Bagdiya (28), Balku Sitaram Bagdiya (8), Hasina Sitaram Bagdiya (3), Sakina Sitaram Bagdiya (2), Hanuman Khajod Bagdiya (35) and Vikram Bhusha Hanuman Bagdiya (10). "The injured have been admitted in Government Medical College & Hospital. As per kin Rajendra Babulal Bagdiya (34), who escaped unharmed, the family had come to Nagpur eight months ago and were asleep on the footpath after dinner. He has told police the vehicle first hit them and inflicted more injuries when the driver reversed it," the official added. Lanjewar has been charged under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act, the Wathoda police station official said.

