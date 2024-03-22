Advertisement
Kejriwal's Arrest: Traffic Affected, ITO Metro Shut Amid AAP Protest; Check Advisory

The temporary closure of the ITO Metro station and the traffic affected is reportedly due to a planned protest organized by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) After Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest.

Written By Medha Jha|Last Updated: Mar 22, 2024, 11:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Kejriwal's Arrest: Traffic Affected, ITO Metro Shut Amid AAP Protest; Check Advisory

After the arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi's ITO Metro station is set to remain closed today until 6 pm, as per an advisory by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). The closure, advised by the Delhi Police, is in effect from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm on March 22, 2024.
The temporary closure of the ITO Metro station is reportedly due to a planned protest organized by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The protest is scheduled to take place in front of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters, located near the ITO Metro station on Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg.

