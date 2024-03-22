After the arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi's ITO Metro station is set to remain closed today until 6 pm, as per an advisory by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). The closure, advised by the Delhi Police, is in effect from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm on March 22, 2024.

The temporary closure of the ITO Metro station is reportedly due to a planned protest organized by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The protest is scheduled to take place in front of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters, located near the ITO Metro station on Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg.

Impact on Traffic and Alternate Routes

The closure of the ITO Metro station is expected to affect traffic flow in the area. Additionally, Delhi Traffic Police has released a traffic advisory on X platform, (Formerly Twitter) that DDU Marg will be closed for traffic movement due to the AAP protest. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes and expect heavy traffic on IP Marg, Vikas Marg, Minto Road, and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg.

Traffic Advisory



In view of the proposed protest by Political party at DDU Marg Delhi, Traffic will remain heavy at IP Marg, Vikas Marg, Minto Road and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg. DDU marg will remain closed for traffic movement. Kindly avoid these roads and plan your journey… — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) March 22, 2024

AAP Protest

The protest by AAP comes in response to the recent arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the city's excise policy case. The AAP has called for a nationwide protest against Kejriwal's arrest, with demonstrations set to begin around 10 am.

In anticipation of the protest, Delhi Police has deployed barricades and increased personnel in the ITO area. This is part of efforts to manage the situation and ensure public safety during the demonstration.