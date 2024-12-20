Bajaj Chetak 35 Series Electric Scooters Launched In India With Geo-Fencing Safety Feature, Starting At Rs 1.20 Lakh; Check Specs, Price

Bajaj Chetak 35 Series India Launch: Bajaj Auto has rolled out the latest version of its electric scooter under the Chetak 35 Series in India. The series includes three variants: the Chetak 3501, Chetak 3502 and 3503 models. However, the third variant, the Chetak 3503, will be launched later as part of the Chetak 35 Series.

Notably, The newly-launched electric two-wheeler scooter is manufactured at Bajaj Auto's Akurdi plant in Pune, not very far from where the iconic Chetak (old) was manufactured. The latest Chetak 35 Series is based on a new design platform and now features an extended seat length and a wider floorboard. Moreover, the changes in the scooter can also be seen in the form of crucial updates to the powertrain, feature list, and more.

The new Chetak 35 Series still has a metal body. The company has made the wheelbase and seat longer, giving more space for your legs and knees, along with a roomy 35-litre underseat storage. The seat length has been increased by 80mm for extra comfort.

Bajaj Chetak 35 Series Price In India And Availability

The electric two-wheeler scooter has been launched at a starting price of Rs 1.27 lakh for the 3501 variant, while the 3502 variant is priced at Rs 1.20 lakh. Notably, these prices are ex-showroom. The scooter is available for purchase on Amazon and Flipkart. Deliveries for the 3501 variant are expected to begin later this month, while the 3502 variant will be delivered starting January 2025.

Bajaj Chetak 35 Series Specifications:

Smart Display: The electric two-wheeler scooter comes with a 5-inch touch-enabled digital display, offering essential information about the scooter, including battery status, speed, and navigation details, ensuring a seamless and smart riding experience.

Spacious Storage: It offers a generous 35-litre boot space.

Battery and Performance: The two-wheeler scooters are equipped with a 3.5 kWh battery powering a 4 kW motor, delivering a range of 153 km and a top speed of 73 km/h.

Smart Features: The scooters are loaded with a advanced technology which Includes integrated navigation, call management (accept/reject), music control, document storage, and more.

Safety Features: It offers key features such as geo-fencing, theft alerts, accident detection, and overspeed alerts. The traditional mechanical switches have been upgraded to tactile switches, adding a modern touch.

Charging: The electric two-wheeler scooters are packed with a 950-watt onboard charger, it can recharge the scooter from 0 to 80% in just 3 hours.