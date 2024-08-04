In a bizarre turn of events, an American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to New York made an emergency landing in Phoenix after a passenger reportedly noticed bugs crawling in another traveler's hair. The incident, which started as a routine flight, quickly escalated into a dramatic situation.

According to reports, TikTok creator Ethan Judelson, who was aboard the flight, shared his bewildering experience in a video. According to Judelson, the crew provided minimal information about the diversion, leaving passengers uncertain and confused.

In his video, Judelson said, “I look around, no one’s on the ground, no one’s freaking out. I’m like, ‘it can’t be that dire.'” Upon landing, the situation became more peculiar. “As soon as we land, this woman across the aisle from me shoots up and rushes to the front of the plane."

The Emergency Landing

Upon landing, the situation took an even stranger turn. Passengers were informed of a 12-hour delay and given hotel vouchers, adding to the confusion. American Airlines issued a statement confirming that the flight was diverted due to a medical emergency. The details were initially unclear, but Judelson eventually found out through informal conversations that the actual reason was a lice outbreak. He overheard other passengers mentioning that bugs had been seen in a woman's hair, which led to the emergency landing.