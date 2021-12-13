BMW iX SUV scores 5-star safety rating at Euro NCAP crash test, launched in India

At the recently concluded series of crash tests performed on multiple electric vehicles, European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) – the consumer protection institute specialising in automotive safety – has awarded the BMW iX the highest possible rating of five stars in the Euro NCAP safety assessment. The BMW iX achieved five-star ratings in all test categories of the Euro NCAP crash test.

In the assessment of adult occupant protection, the testers highlighted among other features the effectiveness of the new interactive airbag between the driver and front passenger seats, which provides additional protection against injury in the event of a side collision. Child safety in the rear of the BMW iX was also given the highest possible score for both frontal and side collisions.

Meanwhile, the integrated safety concept of the BMW iX ensures passenger protection. In addition to restraint systems, this includes resilient support structures and deformation zones that absorb the impact of a collision and keep it away from the passenger compartment. The body structure of the BMW iX combines an aluminium spaceframe concept with a carbon cage for the passenger compartment. Particularly torsion-resistant components made of carbon fibre reinforced polymer (CFRP) are used in the roof, side and rear sections of the BMW iX.

Among other features, the BMW iX has a front collision warning system with brake intervention that can detect pedestrians and cyclists as well as vehicles. In addition, the automatic emergency braking system now also reacts in turning situations, helping to minimise the risk to pedestrians when turning and the risk of collision with oncoming traffic when turning left.

If a collision does occur, the risk of injury to vulnerable road users is reduced by flexible structures at the front of the vehicle. The BMW iX also features an active bonnet, which is raised by means of a pyrotechnical triggering mechanism as soon as the data collected by sensors indicate a corresponding collision. This creates a deformation zone that prevents direct impact between the pedestrian or cyclist and hard components in the engine compartment.

