Delhi Airport Becomes India’s First To Connect 150 Destinations - Details

Delhi Airport: Delhi Airport has become the first airport in the country that connects to 150 destinations. On Sunday, Thai AirAsia X launched direct flights between Delhi and Bangkok-Don Mueang (DMK), marking the 150th destination connected to Delhi Airport. The new route will operate with Airbus A330 aircraft twice a week, with plans to increase the frequency to four times a week by mid-January 2025.

In a statement, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) highlighted that over the years, Delhi Airport has added more than 20 exclusive international destinations, including Phnom Penh, Bali Denpasar, Calgary, Montreal, Vancouver, Washington Dulles, Chicago O'Hare, and Tokyo Haneda, among others.

In the past decade, the airport has experienced a 100 per cent increase in transfer passengers, further solidifying its position as a leading transit hub in South Asia.

Out of all the long-haul destinations from India, 88 per cent of destinations are connected from Delhi and 56 per cent of all long-haul weekly flights departing from India, operate from the Delhi airport. Almost 50 per cent (42 per cent, to be exact) of long-haul passengers from India choose Delhi as their gateway.

Delhi Airport enables seamless connections for four million domestic passengers annually to international destinations. The ongoing introduction of wide-body aircraft by Indian carriers is poised to transform Delhi Airport into a super-connector hub, reinforcing its position as a leading choice for international and long-haul travel.

"This milestone of connecting 150 destinations is a testament to our unwavering commitment to enhancing global connectivity and providing world-class travel experiences. We are proud to lead India into a new era of aviation and remain dedicated to being a hub of choice for travellers worldwide," said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of Delhi International Airport Limited.

Delhi Airport's state-of-the-art infrastructure, passenger-centric facilities, and efficient transfer processes have played a pivotal role in its success, making it a benchmark for excellence in the aviation industry.