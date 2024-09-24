Delhi Govt Signs MoU With NIC To Boost Public Transport Safety With Advanced Vehicle Tracking System

New Delhi: The Delhi government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and NIC Services Inc. to enhance the vehicle tracking devices used in the city’s public transport system, according to the transport department.

This initiative aims to implement a new backend system and monitoring center for Vehicle Location Tracking (VLT) and Emergency Alert Systems (EAS) for public transport vehicles, in compliance with AIS-140 standards, as noted in a transport department order dated September 18.

The upgraded system is expected to provide improved real-time tracking and greater safety for commuters. Funded by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways under the Nirbhaya Framework, this transition requires all public vehicle owners to move from the existing DIMTS-managed system to the new backend managed by the NIC.

As part of this transition, vehicle owners and bus operators will need to work closely with vendors of vehicle location tracking devices to ensure the new system operates smoothly, the order stated.

On August 29, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot announced that the annual fee for the Vehicle Location Tracking Device would be waived for all commercial passenger vehicles.

"Previously, vehicle owners were required to pay an annual fee of Rs 1,200 plus 18 per cent GST, amounting to a total of Rs 1,416. The exemption will benefit approximately 1.5 lakh public vehicle owners across Delhi," he said.

According to the latest order, the transition to the new monitoring system will be free of charge for vehicle owners. In Delhi, there are about 2.44 lakh public vehicles, including autorickshaws, taxis, and RTVs.

Autorickshaws, more than 85,000 in number, were already exempted from the vehicle tracking fees. The new system aims to bolster public safety by allowing real-time tracking and emergency response for public service vehicles across Delhi, the statement said. (With PTI Inputs)