NewsMobility
DELHI METRO

Delhi Metro Holi Update: DMRC Says Services To Commence At 2:30 PM

The delay in Delhi Metro service is in observance of the Holi festival, with services not available until the designated time of 2:30 PM on all lines.

 

Written By Medha Jha|Last Updated: Mar 22, 2024, 01:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi Metro Holi Update: DMRC Says Services To Commence At 2:30 PM

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced the operational schedule for the upcoming Holi festival on March 25, 2024. According to a statement released on the official Twitter handle of DMRC, metro services will commence at 2:30 PM on that day. 

 

 Holi Schedule Details

During Holi, the Delhi Metro will commence operations at 2:30 PM. This delay in service is in observance of the Holi festival, with services not available until the designated time of 2:30 PM on all lines, including Rapid Metro and the Airport Express Line. Service will resume at the terminal stations on all lines, and normal operations will resume thereafter, allowing passengers to travel conveniently across the metro network.
The DMRC's decision aligns with the festive spirit while ensuring that commuters are informed in advance about the altered schedule. Typically, Delhi Metro services operate from around 5:00 AM to 11:00 PM on regular days, but this schedule adjustment is specific to the Holi festival.

ITO Metro Station Closure

In a separate development, the DMRC has announced the closure of the ITO Metro station from 8 am to 6 pm on March 22, 2024. This closure is a result of the AAP's protest after the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, following advice from the Delhi Police. Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly and consider alternative routes during this period.
Stay updated with Delhi Metro announcements for any further changes or updates to the schedule.

