Delhi Metro Phase IV: PM Modi Inaugurates Krishna Park Extension, Lays Foundation For Rithala-Kundli Corridor

Delhi Metro Phase IV: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Janakpuri West-Krishna Park Extension section, officially launching the first segment of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC) Phase-IV network, according to officials. As part of this milestone, PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for the Rithala-Narela-Kundli corridor.

The Janakpuri West-Krishna Park Extension is the first stretch of Delhi Metro's Phase IV to open. With the inclusion of the Krishna Park Extension station, the Delhi Metro network now features 289 stations, covering a total length of 394.448 kilometers.

Magenta Line Covers 40 KM

This new section is an extension of the already operational Botanical Garden- Janakpuri West on the Magenta Line. With the addition of this section, the Magenta Line now covers a distance of approximately 40 km.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurated the 2.8-kilometer-long Janakpuri-Krishna Park section of Delhi Metro Phase 4, costing ₹1,200 crore. This marks the first section of Phase 4. pic.twitter.com/815SedWaIN — IANS (@ians_india) January 5, 2025

DMRC To Construct 86 Kms Of New Lines

The Magenta Line will be further extended from Krishna Park Extension to R K Ashram Marg in phases by 2026. An official said that as part of the Phase-IV expansion, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is constructing 86 kilometres of new lines across five different corridors in the national capital.

Three corridors --- Janakpuri West to RK Ashram Marg, Majlis Park to Maujpur and Aerocity to Tughlakabad --- are under construction, the other two new corridors --- Lajpat Nagar to Saket-G Block and Indraprastha to Inderlok --- are in the pre-tendering stages.

The first six-coach train for Delhi Metro's Phase-IV expansion arrived in the national capital in November last year. It was stationed at Delhi Metro's Mukundpur depot, where it had undergone a number of tests required for its statutory certification for revenue service as a part of established rules and protocols.

DMRC To Recieve Total Of 52 Trains In Phase IV

The officials stated that under the RS-17 contract, the DMRC will receive a total of 52 trains for the Phase-IV priority corridors such as Majlis Park to Maujpur, Janakpuri West to R K Ashram Marg and Tughlakabad to Delhi Aerocity.

Modi also laid the foundation stone of the 26.5-km Rithala-Kundli corridor of the Delhi Metro. The corridor will have 21 stations, which will benefit people living in Rohini, Bawana and Kundli areas.

It will enhance connectivity between Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, improving access to residential, commercial and industrial zones. (With PTI Inputs)