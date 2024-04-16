Delhi Traffic Update: Sarita Vihar Flyover To Remain Close For 60 Days; Follow These Alternate Routes

New Delhi: Commuters traversing Mathura Road can expect high traffic congestion because the Sarita Vihar flyover is scheduled to undergo maintenance work for 60 days between May 1 and June 30. This is one of the prominent flyovers that is utilised by a significant number of people daily, especially those who are travelling from Southeast Delhi to Faridabad.

The Public Works Department (PWD) officials informed that on Monday the flyover maintenance work will be carried out on the carriageways in four phases, it will start on May 1 and end on June 30 to ensure at least half a lane is open to traffic.

As per the plan, the repair work will be carried out in two phases, where each carriageway requiring 30 days for completion. Initially, the section from Ashram to Badarpur will undergo repairs in the first and second phases and later it followed by the Badarpur to Ashram during the third and fourth phases, as per Indian Express reports citing a PWD source.



Earlier, the department was planning to carry out the repair work last year only but later postponed. The PWD officials said that the flyover which was constructed in 2001 is in dire need of repair.

The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for commuters to avoid massive traffic jams.

For commuters travelling from Ashram on Mathura Road towards Badarpur and Faridabad, it is recommended to use Road No. 13A accessible from the slip road of the Sarita Vihar flyover. From there, they can make a U-turn at Road No. 13A to rejoin Mathura Road and continue their journey.

