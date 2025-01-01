New Delhi: Several roads in Delhi were jam-packed and long queues formed at key metro stations as huge crowds thronged to India Gate, Connaught Place and religious places across the national capital on New Year's Day. The C-Hexagon at India Gate saw a massive crowd gathering on Kartavya Path, leading to traffic congestion in the area.

Other key spots attracting large crowds included Bangla Sahib Gurdwara, Prachin Hanuman Mandir at Connaught Place, Akshardham Mandir, Jhandewalan Mandir, Khatu Shyam Mandir on GT Road and the Jagannath Temple in South Delhi. According to a police officer, their main focus was on India Gate, Ashoka Road, Hanuman Mandir and Connaught Place.

"We have deployed personnel across 11 roads at India Gate's C-Hexagon. Auto-rickshaws are not being allowed to park on C-Hexagon, and visitors have been asked to stay within the India Gate premises to minimize traffic disruptions," the officer explained.

The Delhi Traffic Police also reported congestion in several areas on Wednesday, including Jhandewalan, GT Road at Alipur and Paharganj Chowk. The Delhi Metro also experienced overcrowding, with long queues forming at key stations. Apart from this, the famous markets of the national capital also witnessed a large number of shoppers.

According to the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), Chairman Brijesh Goyal and President Subhash Khandelwal, markets like Kamla Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Rajouri Garden, Lajpat Nagar, Connaught Place, South Extension and Karol Bagh were packed with crowds and shoppers.

"We have seen a very good response this New Year season," they said. Ashok Randhawa, president of the Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Traders' Association, said the number of people visiting the market had increased on Wednesday.

"The number of shoppers surged today, almost like a weekend crowd. The recent cold snap, following rain in Delhi, has driven demand for winter clothing, boosting sales," Randhawa added.