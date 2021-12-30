Emirates plane overruns runway, takes off very close to homes near Dubai airport

Emirates Airline was operating flight EK231 Boeing 777 (registration A6-EQI) between Dubai and Washington DC on December 20. The EK231 left Dubai regularly at 2:35 am for Washington DC. Despite accelerating to takeoff on runway 30R, the jet failed to become airborne until it reached the end of the runway's safety area. Transponder data indicate A6-EQI remained on the runway before accelerating to 216 knots at least 14,400 feet (4,400 meters) past the runway threshold and approximately 90 meters short of the localizer antennas.

On departure, the aircraft sustained some damage, according to the Aviation Herald. When the aircraft gained some altitude, the crew proceeded to Washington DC. There, the aircraft was inspected for any cracks and damages to the wings, flaps, and landing gear. A return flight was operated from Washington DC to Dubai, where the Boeing 777 was temporarily grounded. Unconfirmed reports also claim that four crew members lost their jobs due to the incident.

A crew alert was also issued to Emirates' pilots and according to the crew alert, the autopilot was configured incorrectly. “Crews are reminded there are no FCOM (flight crew operating manual) normal procedure requirements to change the MCP (mode control panel) after landing or shutdown,” the alert reads.

Boeing 777 pilots appear to have forgotten to set the autopilot to an altitude of 4,000 feet, the altitude for the initial climb. Rather than raising the altitude, they left it at zero feet (likely because the jet had previously landed in Dubai). Consequently, A6-EQI's flight director did not indicate a rotation during takeoff, instead indicating maintaining altitude as the aircraft barreled down runway 30R in Dubai.

The crew alert also added, “There have been times when the MCP altitude window has been set to the airport elevation which may cause issues on the subsequent departure. The FCOM 4.10.2. states that the AFDS (Autopilot Flight Director System) will engage in “ALT” when the first flight director switch is turned on if the MCP selected altitude is within 20 feet of the displayed barometric altitude. Crews shall not set airport elevation on the MCP after landing or shutdown.”

As a result of the near catastrophe, many experienced pilots have said that they prefer to hand fly on takeoff rather than immediately switch to autopilot and the pre-departure checklist should have detected the 0 feet setting in the control panel in at least two instances. A6-EQI has returned to service after spending several days on the ground in Dubai.