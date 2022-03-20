Firefox Tornado 27.5D MTB first ride review: the good, the bad, the ugly

Let’s admit it, lifestyle cycling, although there in India for a long time, has picked up pace during Covid-19 like it never did before. A lot of people turned towards cycling for the first time to explore the health benefits of biking and to get away from all the tensions most of us went through during lockdowns.

Cycling has now become a community activity, especially in bigger cities and metros where every morning you see herds of cyclists travelling tens of kilometres you keep themselves fit. With so many first time cycle buyers in the market, the question arises, what to buy?

I won’t go into detail of what sort of cycles you can have for personal use, but MTB (Mountain Bikes) are one of the favourite categories for city residents. Although the name suggests they are meant for mountain trail due to their tyre thickness, the styling and utility has pushed MTBs to become one of the hottest segments to own even in cities.

One such brand offering multiple MTB options in India and has created a niche for itself is Firefox. I recently got hands on the Firefox Tornado 27.5D and after riding it for a couple of months, here’s what I feel about the cycle. Here's our Firefox Tornado 27.5D first ride review-

Specifications

Frame Alloy Tyre 70x6 cm Wheel 27.5 in Brake Disc, Front & Rear Suspension Telescopic Fork with Lockout (Front) Shifter 24 Gears, Microshift TS39 3x8 S

The Good

Let’s be honest, I am not an avid biker and I started cycling as a fun activity, but this is not my first cycle. I have ridden multiple cycles, including Btwin, Hercules, Scott among others. However, this is my first Firefox and I am impressed with the overall quality of the Tornado. I live on the 18th floor of a residential society in Noida and the movement of the cycle from 18th floor to the ground floor using lifts becomes a messy affair, esp. if the cycle is heavy.

Thankfully, the Firefox Tornado is lightweight and easy to carry in lifts or even in cars if going for an excursion. Not only that, I am 5.10 ft in height and the positioning of the cycle's handlebar was perfect for me. The easy to remove tyre is helpful while transporting the cycle and requires no special tools.

The disc setup both at the front and the rear keeps you in the control even at high speeds while the telescopic fork suspension saves you from road bumps and bad patches. The highlight, though, is the handlebar that helps in easy manoeuvring and transfers very less road stress to your arms.

The Bad

I got the delivery of the cycle in a Box and it took me a lot of effort to set up the cycle as per my riding position and comfort. Interestingly, you get everything adjustable and that helps you find the right position after a few minutes of tinkering around. Also, few of the weld joints were visible, although they painted.

The Ugly

I found the seat to be a bit narrow and had to buy an additional gel seat for long hours of riding. Also, I am not a big fan of the colour scheme that Firefox Tornado gets. I have seen other cycles, including Torreto and Nuke and found their colour options much better. But colour option is a personal choice! Apart from that, no major flaws were there in the cycle.

Verdict

Priced at Rs 25,990; the Firefox Tornado 27.5D is your entry to premium MTB segment and helps you get an idea of what cycling is all about. I won’t comment on is off-roading capabilities, but as a city bike, I found it near perfect – Light weight, good design, feature packed and more-than-anything, a household brand like Firefox.

