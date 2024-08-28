First Mumbai-Goa Train On Western Railway Launches On August 29: Check Timings, Stations & More

Mumbai-Goa Train On Western Railway: The Railway Board has approved the operation of a bi-weekly train from Bandra Terminus on the Western Railway (WR) to serve Goa and Maharashtra's Konkan region, officials said on Tuesday. The inaugural run is scheduled for August 29, departing from Borivali, a major station on WR, rather than Bandra Terminus, officials added.

Currently, all trains to Konkan and Goa from Mumbai depart from Central Railway's stations. The introduction of this Goa-bound train from Bandra Terminus will offer greater convenience for tourists from Mumbai's Western suburbs heading to the popular coastal destination.

A WR official said in absence of a cord line, they will have to change the direction from north to south at Vasai road for running Konkan-bound trains from their system, which will be time-consuming and could affect other trains' punctuality as well.

The Railway Board has issued a notification about running a bi-weekly train between Bandra Terminus and Madgoan in Goa, he said.

Stations And Timings

The train will depart from Madgaon every Tuesday and Thursday at 7.40 am and arrive at Bandra Terminus at 11.40 pm. It will leave Bandra Terminus on every Wednesday and Friday at 6.50 am and reach Madgaon at 10 pm, as per the notification.

The train has been given stoppages at 13 stations -- Borivali, Vasai Road, Bhiwandi Road, Panvel, Roha, Veer, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Sawantwadi, Thivim and Karmali.

The train will be operated with 20 LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch)-type coaches, the notification said. These coaches offer enhanced safety, comfort, and efficiency for train passengers.