Flight Operations Affected At Ranchi Airport Due To Dense Fog

Flight operations at Birsa Munda airport, Ranchi, were affected due to dense fog on Thursday, an official said.

|Last Updated: Jan 09, 2025, 11:51 AM IST|Source: PTI
Flight Operations Affected At Ranchi Airport Due To Dense Fog

Ranchi: Flight operations at Birsa Munda airport here were affected due to dense fog on Thursday, an official said. No arrival or departure of flights took place till 10.30 am at the airport, while four flights were diverted due to poor visibility, the official said.

"Since morning no arrival or departure of flights has taken place at Ranchi Airport due to poor visibility. All flights are likely to be delayed. Four flights were also diverted," Birsa Munda airport director RR Maurya said.

Ranchi Meteorological Centre in-charge Abhishek Anand said, "The visibility was registered at 300 metres between 8 am and 9 am on Thursday. The minimum visibility requirement for flight landing is 1200 metres." 

Apart from fog, Jharkhand is also reeling under a cold wave like situation with Lohardaga coldest place in the state at 3.2 degree Celsius.

Chatra recovered the minimum temperature at 3.6 degree Celsius on Thursday, while Hazaribagh shivered at 3.7 degree Celsius.

Ranchi city recorded 7 degree Celsius, while its outskirts Namkum and Kanke registered 3.7 and 4.2 degree Celsius respectively.

Anand said that the minimum temperature might rise after Friday due to western disturbance in northwest parts of the country.

"The mercury may rise by two to three degree Celsius from February 11 and minimum temperature may again go above 10 degree Celsius in the state," he added.

