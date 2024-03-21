The Noida Authority has recently installed 15 cameras, including automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) and surveillance cameras, along the six-lane elevated road connecting Sector 18 to Sector 62. This move comes as part of the authority's integrated safety and traffic management system (ISTMS), aimed at enhancing overall traffic safety in the area.

Elevated Road Camera Installation

The elevated road, spanning 4.8 kilometers, was inaugurated in 2017 with initial camera installations for surveillance and speed detection. However, in May of last year, certain high-speed detecting cameras had to be removed due to structural issues with the fibre poles supporting them. This removal resulted in a surge in speeding violations, prompting the recent installation of new cameras to address the issue effectively.

The newly installed cameras cover all entry and exit points of the elevated road, including the loops, ensuring comprehensive surveillance across its entire stretch. According to a report by Hindustan Times, Rajesh Kumar, Deputy General Manager of the Noida Authority's electrical department, emphasized that this enhanced coverage aims to deter speeding and improve road safety for motorists and pedestrians alike.

The decision to install additional cameras follows several tragic incidents on the elevated road, including fatal accidents involving journalists, scooter riders, and motorcyclists. These incidents highlighted the urgent need for improved traffic monitoring and enforcement measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Enforcement Strategies

Traffic police officials have noted that previous speed cameras, though effective at specific points, led to a phenomenon where drivers would slow down only in close proximity to the cameras, then resume speeding afterward. The deployment of a more extensive camera network aims to mitigate this behavior by ensuring continuous surveillance throughout the road, discouraging reckless driving practices.

Road safety experts and authorities suggest additional measures such as installing transverse pavement markings (TVM) to alert drivers approaching entry/exit points and loops. These proactive steps, combined with effective camera surveillance, can significantly enhance safety standards on elevated roads and reduce the risk of accidents caused by speeding and reckless driving.