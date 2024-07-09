IndiGo Connects 50+ Indian Cities To Paris Olympics 2024 - Check Flight Timings & More

Flights to Paris Olympics 2024: IndiGo, India’s leading airline, is offering several flights from India to the Paris Olympics 2024. New Delhi and Mumbai, are the two major hubs of IndiGo to facilitate the travel to the Paris Olympics 2024.

It connects a wide range of 50 cities across India, including Delhi (DEL), Mumbai (BOM), Bengaluru (BLR), Chennai (MAA), Hyderabad (HYD), Kolkata (CCU), Ahmedabad (AMD), Pune (PNQ), Jaipur (JAI), Lucknow (LKO) and others across India.

From any of these cities, travelers can have direct flights to IndiGo’s primary hubs in New Delhi and Mumbai, from where they can board connecting flights to Paris. It makes it easy for sports enthusiasts and athletes to reach Paris Olympics 2024. Flight timings from IndiGo’s primary hubs:

New Delhi to Paris (via Istanbul)

Departure: 02:50 DEL – Non-stop, 9h 10m – 07:00 IST

Departure: 13:45 DEL – Non-stop, 9h 15m – 18:00 IST

Mumbai to Paris (via Istanbul)

Departure: 02:25 BOM – Non-stop, 8h 45m – 07:10 IST

Departure: 15:40 BOM – Non-stop, 9h 00m – 00:40 IST

Travelers will arrive at one of Paris’s two major airports: Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG), located approximately 25 kilometers northeast of Paris, and Orly Airport (ORY), situated about 13 kilometers south of Paris. The CDG Airport serves as a primary gateway for international visitors attending the Paris Olympics.

Tips For Travel

-- Check travel requirements and restrictions

-- Book flights and accommodations in advance

-- Arrive early at the airport

-- Use online check-in and digital boarding passes

-- Familiarize yourself with airport layouts

-- Keep important documents accessible

-- Seek assistance from the staff if required

Paris Olympics 2024

The Paris Olympics 2024 is all set to start on 26 July in Paris and will continue till 11 August 2024, where a total of 10,500 athletes from 206 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) are expected to compete.