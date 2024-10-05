IndiGo System Outage: Flight Delays Affect Passengers Nationwide, Long Queues At Airports

IndiGo Airlines is currently dealing with a system-wide slowdown that has impacted its operations across the country. The airline issued an advisory on Saturday informing passengers about the disruptions, which have led to longer check-in times, delays in ticket bookings, and extended queues at airports.

System Slowdown Affects Website and Booking System

Around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, IndiGo experienced a significant system outage that disrupted flight operations and ground services at airports nationwide. This outage impacted the airline's website and booking systems, leaving many passengers stranded at airports or unable to make new bookings.

The airline warned passengers to expect delays at airports as check-ins and boarding processes are being affected by the system issues. Passengers at various airports have reported significant waiting times, causing frustration and delays in boarding their scheduled flights.

IndiGo operates over 2,000 flights daily, including international services, and the system issues are expected to affect many of these flights throughout the day. Passengers have been advised to arrive at airports early to account for the delays.

IndiGo's Response to the Disruption

IndiGo reassured passengers that its airport staff is actively working to manage the situation. The airline’s team is fully dedicated to assisting passengers and ensuring their journey remains as smooth as possible despite the technical challenges.

In a statement, IndiGo acknowledged the issue, stating, "We are currently experiencing a temporary system slowdown across our network, affecting our website and booking system. As a result, customers may face increased wait times, including slower check-ins and longer queues at the airport."

#6ETravelAdvisory : We are currently experiencing a temporary system slowdown across our network, affecting our website and booking system. As a result, customers may face increased wait times, including slower check-ins and longer queues at the airport. (1/3) — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) October 5, 2024

In its advisory, IndiGo added, "Be assured, we are working diligently to restore stability and normalcy as quickly as possible. We regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding and patience during this time."