AIR MOBILITY

IndiGo To Connect Chennai And Penang With Direct Flights From Dec 21

IndiGo: IndiGo will add direct flight service between Chennai and Penang from December 21, the third destination in Malaysia, the largest air carrier said on Wednesday.

|Last Updated: Nov 20, 2024, 05:00 PM IST|Source: PTI
Chennai To Penang Direct Flights: IndiGo will add direct flight service between Chennai and Penang from December 21, the third destination in Malaysia, the largest air carrier said on Wednesday. IndiGo already operates direct flights between Chennai and Kuala Lumpur, Langkawi in the Southeast Asian country.

This new direct service between Chennai and Penang, caters to the growing demand for travel between the two cities, offering Both business and leisure travelers a convenient and affordable option, IndiGo said in a statement.

"We are extremely pleased to expand our network into Malaysia even further with the launch of daily, non-stop, flights from Chennai to Penang. IndiGo will now operate 28 weekly flights from India to Kuala Lumpur, Langkawi and Penang in Malaysia," said IndiGo Head-Global Sales, Vinay Malhotra.

With the direct flights between India and Kuala Lumpur, IndiGo is not only enhancing tourism but also strengthening trade ties between the two countries, the airliner said.

"This expansion underscores IndiGo's commitment to connecting not just major hubs, but also emerging destinations like Langkawi and Penang, offering options for business as well as leisure. IndiGo remains committed to delivering an affordable, timely, courteous and hassle-free travel experience across our expansive network," Malhotra added.

