Jewar Airport To Connect 3 International Flights, 25 Domestic Destinations, And 2 Cargo Flights; Check Operation Date

Jewar Airport Noida Update: Noida International Airport, also known as Jewar Airport, is scheduled to begin commercial flight operations on April 17, 2025. The airport will initially handle two cargo flights, 25 domestic, and three international flight services. These flights will connect 25 cities across India directly from Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has already approved the domestic flights, while the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has granted permission for the three international services.

However, final approval from the central government is still pending. Notably, passenger-less flight trials are expected to commence between November 15 and December 15. The airport will be developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The initial plan involves constructing a two-runway airport by 2024, with future expansion to transform it into a six-runway airport spanning 7,200 acres (2,900 hectares).

Approval for 25 Domestic Flights

According to reports, Noida International Airport Ltd. (NIAL) CEO Dr. Arunvir Singh stated that initial approval has been granted for 25 domestic flights, with plans to increase this number as passenger demand rises.

Construction Progress At Noida International Airport

The construction of the terminal building is moving ahead swiftly. In December, Yamuna International Airport Pvt. Ltd., the developer, will apply for an aerodrome license from the DGCA. Experts expect the airport’s development to attract investment and stimulate regional growth.