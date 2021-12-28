हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kanpur Metro

Kanpur Metro: 10 points to know about the Rail Project inaugurated by PM Modi

PM Modi has inaugurated 9 Km long section from IIT Kanpur to Moti Jheel which is part of the 32 km long Kanpur Metro Project being built at a cost of over Rs 11,000 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project. The completed 9 Km long section is from IIT Kanpur to Moti Jheel and is part of the 32 km long Kanpur Metro Project being built at a cost of over Rs 11,000 crore. Prime Minister Modi said the stretch will improve urban mobility which has been one of the key focus areas of the government. Here’s all you need to know about the new metro project –

1) Kanpur Metro is an urban Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS)

2) It has 2 lines and 30 stations in the city of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh

3) Kanpur Metro Phase 1 has 32.385 km of routes

4) The project’s foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 8, 2019

5) Kanpur Metro’s 8.7 km Priority Corridor (IIT Kanpur – Moti Jheel) has been inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

6) The Phase 1 will be completed by December 2024

7) The top speed of the Metro is 80 kmph

