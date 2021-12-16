Mahindra XUV700 SUV imagined as a pickup-truck, looks solid: Check here

Mahindra XUV700 has been one of the most important car launches in 2021. Not only is the car gaining traction on the internet, in reality too, it is selling like hot cakes, with waiting period reaching as high as 12-15 months for some variants. More than 75,000 XUV700 have been booked till date, making it the most successful Mahindra launches recently.

While the SUV in itself is a quite good looking one, there have been several depictions of the XUV700 as a lifestyle pickup truck. However, the latest version is gaining some good reviews online. This 3D rendering is created by Noel George of NStreet Design.

Design details for Mahindra's Modified XUV700 Pickup

In the front with its massive bash plate mounted to the bumper, this the XUV700 looks a lot more aggressive than the original version. Moreover, the wheel arches and the door sills receive thicker plastic cladding to make it look more muscular.

In order to achieve adequate traction on rough surfaces, the wheels now have smaller units wrapped around with chunkier knobby tyres.The tyres have also resulted in a wider track width for both the front and rear axles.

In addition to showing the pickup truck as a dualcab model, the digital illustration also shows its front and rear doors as flush-style handles, like those on the regular model. The truck is of a much longer frame than its stock SUV counterpart, especially when you consider the spacious loading bay.

Looking at the image, XUV700 pickup's ride height has been increased and the suspension has been setup tweaked for more wheel travel and a better ground clearance. In addition, side steps have been fitted on both sides for easier entrance and exit.

There is vertical taillights on the rear, which are complemented by a small loading tray tailgate. The 4X4 word mark signifies that the vehicle can handle tough terrain. Additionally, there is also a massive luggage carrier on the rooftop, rubberized grab rails on the bed rails and two spare tires strapped onto the bay, giving it an appearance of a Dakar rally car.

Two engine options are available in the Mahindra XUV700- a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel or a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine. Both engines are available with either a six-speed manual or a torque converter automatic gear box, while the all-wheel-drive system is only available on top-spec diesel models.

