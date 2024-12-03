Indigo Sues Mahindra & Mahindra: Indian air carrier IndiGo, which operates India's largest airline, has filed a legal suit against Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited in the Delhi High Court for using '6E' in its upcoming electric car model, BE 6e. The new electric vehicle is scheduled for delivery in late February next year.

Mahindra & Mahindra Response

According to Indian Automaker, "Mahindra has applied for trade mark registration under class 12 (vehicles) for ‘BE 6e’ a part of its electric origin SUV portfolio. We hence don’t see a conflict as Mahindra’s mark is ‘BE 6e,’ not the standalone ‘6E". Adding further, Mahindra stated that “We have taken on board the concerns that InterGlobe Aviation Limited has to infringement of their goodwill, which was not our intention. We are engaged in discussions with them to find an amicable solution".

What Indigo Said?

The airlines said that “The ‘6E’ mark is an integral part of IndiGo’s identity for the past 18 years and is a registered trademark that holds strong global recognition. The ‘6E’ mark, whether standalone or in its variants and formative forms, is extensively used by IndiGo for its offerings and for goods and services provided in collaboration with trusted partners.”

“Any unauthorised use of the ‘6E’ mark, whether standalone or in any form, constitutes an infringement of IndiGo’s rights, reputation, and goodwill. IndiGo is committed to taking all necessary and appropriate steps to safeguard its intellectual property and brand identity,” the airline said.

Notably, the case was initially listed before Justice Amit Bansal, but the judge recused himself from the hearing on Tuesday. The matter is now scheduled to be heard on 9 December by a new bench.

Mahindra's BE 6e And XEV 9e India Launch And Price

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has recently expanded its electric vehicle portfolio in India with the launch of two new models: BE 6e and XEV 9e. The entry-level variants of these models are priced at Rs 18.9 lakh and Rs 21.9 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

According to the company, the BE 6e offers an impressive range of 682 km, while the XEV 9e boasts a range of 656 km. M&M has also announced plans to invest over Rs 12,000 crore in its electric vehicle (EV) business.

IndiGo’s Trademark Dispute History

This isn’t the first time IndiGo has been involved in a trademark dispute. Back in 2015, the airline had a legal tussle with Tata Motors, which was selling a sedan under the name "Indigo." (With IANS Inputs)