MH370 Mystery: Expert Claims To Locate Aircraft In Jungle Using Google Maps

Malaysia Airlines MH370 Google Maps: A Malaysia Airlines flight, MH370, which mysteriously disappeared from radar screens on March 8, 2014, while flying over the South China Sea, has once again become a topic of discussion. An expert has made a bizarre claim, stating that he 'found' the MH370 plane deep inside the Cambodian jungle using Google Maps.

The disappearance of MH370 was one of Malaysia's deadliest aviation incidents. The aircraft was heading from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 227 passengers and 12 crew members on board, all were presumed dead. On Saturday (May 25), British tabloids again published the report based on the comments of UK-based expert Ian Wilson, which he apparently made in 2018.

Daily Mirror, Daily Star, and Daily Record again published his comments, claiming that he found remains of the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 while scanning satellite imagery on Google Maps, which became one of the top searches on Google.

According the reports, Wilson said- "I was on there (Google Earth), a few hours here, a few hours there. If you added it up I spent hours searching for places a plane could have gone down. And in the end, as you can see the place where the plane is. It is literally the greenest, darkest part you can see."

However, Wilson's claims are not supported by any official statement. The authorities did not find any trace of MH370 yet and no one knows what exactly happened to the plane. After a decade of incident, the disappearance of MH370 from radar is still a mystery.

In March, 2024, a Texas-based company, Ocean Infinity, proposed a new search with "no-cure, no-fee" approach to find the plane, in the southern Indian Ocean where it is believed to have crashed.