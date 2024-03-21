Advertisement
NewsMobility
SUPERYATCH

Mark Zuckerberg Buys Megayacht? What Do We Know So Far

Speculations Mark Zuckerberg buying Megayacht arose after reports surfaced that he had visited Feadship's shipyard in the Netherlands. 

 

Written By Medha Jha|Last Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 12:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Mark Zuckerberg Buys Megayacht? What Do We Know So Far Representative image

In recent news, speculations are swirling around Mark Zuckerberg's potential acquisition of a 118-meter megayacht. This rumour is raising questions about whether he's joining the league of tech billionaires with lavish sea vessels.

Speculation arose after reports surfaced that Zuckerberg had visited Feadship's shipyard in the Netherlands, fueling rumours of a possible megayacht purchase akin to Jeff Bezos' extravagant vessel. The yacht in question, known as "Launchpad," recently completed its maiden voyage from Gibraltar to St Maarten, measuring nine meters shorter than Bezos' renowned superyacht, Koru.
However, concrete details regarding the transaction remain elusive, as yacht industry insiders have remained tight-lipped about revealing any information. Despite previous reports about Zuckerberg's ownership of the superyacht Ulysses being debunked, the buzz around Launchpad persists.
According to a report by Business Insider, Feadship, the ship's builder, adhered to its standard policy of maintaining confidentiality regarding yacht ownership, costs, or delivery details. This policy applies regardless of the yacht's size or historical significance, emphasizing the company's commitment to discretion.
Yachting bloggers and enthusiasts had previously speculated about Zuckerberg's interest in Launchpad, especially after it was revealed that the yacht bears the flag of the Marshall Islands, commonly associated with American buyers. This detail added fuel to the speculation surrounding Zuckerberg's potential ownership of the megayacht.
If the reports of Zuckerberg's megayacht purchase prove true, he would join a prestigious group of tech billionaires known for their opulent sea vessels. This elite cohort includes Jeff Bezos, Larry Ellison, Sergey Brin, and Larry Page, all of whom boast impressive superyachts as part of their luxurious lifestyles.

As the rumours swirl and the yacht-watching community eagerly awaits confirmation or denial of Zuckerberg's alleged purchase, the allure of superyacht ownership continues to captivate the imagination of billionaires worldwide. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: NASA report on rising temperatures
DNA Video
Investigative DNA test of Badaun double murder
DNA Video
DNA: When will the full details of electoral bonds be revealed?
DNA Video
DNA: Defeating Putin in Russia is not only difficult but 'impossible'?
DNA Video
DNA: Elvish Yadav Arrest Update: Shocking Confession of Elvish Yadav
DNA
Watch the opinion poll of Lok Sabha elections 2024
DNA Video
DNA: Will new rules be implemented on seat belts in India?
DNA Video
DNA: What problem does America have with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Pakistan upset with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Complete Analysis of electoral bonds